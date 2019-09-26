Kenyan wife of Dutch tycoon accused of killing her husband

The wife of a Dutch tycoon has been accused of killing her husband, Tob Cohen.

A court in Kenya postponed a plea-taking by Kenya’s Sarah Wairimu Kamotho.

“First, I want to take time to make a ruling on the issues you conversed before me (referring to the lawyers). Those are issues I can’t do it on this court. I will therefore defer, taking of the plea for the accused person until Tuesday the first of October (2019)”, said High Court Judge, Stella Mutuku.

This will enable the state prosecutors to clarify whether the defense lawyer of Kamotho has a right to defend his client.

It emerged that the defense lawyer, Philip Murgor, is a state prosecutor.

The Kenyan High Court will continue to keep Kamotho in the Lang’ata Women’s Prison, where she is being held in custody.

Cohen, a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa, was last seen alive at his home in July. His body was found in a septic tank at his property on September 13.

