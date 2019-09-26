Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan wife of Dutch tycoon accused of killing her husband

Kenyan wife of Dutch tycoon accused of killing her husband

Kenya

The wife of a Dutch tycoon has been accused of killing her husband, Tob Cohen.

A court in Kenya postponed a plea-taking by Kenya’s Sarah Wairimu Kamotho.

“First, I want to take time to make a ruling on the issues you conversed before me (referring to the lawyers). Those are issues I can’t do it on this court. I will therefore defer, taking of the plea for the accused person until Tuesday the first of October (2019)”, said High Court Judge, Stella Mutuku.

I will therefore defer, taking of the plea for the accused person until Tuesday 1 October.

This will enable the state prosecutors to clarify whether the defense lawyer of Kamotho has a right to defend his client.

It emerged that the defense lawyer, Philip Murgor, is a state prosecutor.

The Kenyan High Court will continue to keep Kamotho in the Lang’ata Women’s Prison, where she is being held in custody.

Cohen, a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa, was last seen alive at his home in July. His body was found in a septic tank at his property on September 13.

AP

