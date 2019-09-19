Ethiopia FDI [Business Africa]

Ethiopia is leading the rest of the sub-region as the largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in 2019. A new report by the Financial consulting from EY, states that East Africa’s most populous nation, attracted FDI worth $ 7billion. Kenya and Tanzania follow closely with $2 and $1 billion respectively. However, the report failed to produce figures for Uganda and that of neighboring Rwanda.

And music is serious business and I am certain you know that by now. But what do you do when your craft fetches you next to nothing? Here in the Republic of Congo, budding artists have resorted to what is known as ‘‘side hustles’‘ to keep their music alive. Question is, will this not hamper the quality of music produced? Our Cedric Sehossolo reports.