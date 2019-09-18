Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cote d'Ivoire: Anger over ICC appeal against Gbagbo [The Morning Call]

Cote d'Ivoire: Anger over ICC appeal against Gbagbo [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The appeal against the acquittal of former Ivory Coast leader Laurent Gbagbo at the International Criminal Court is sparking mixed reactions in the country.

For Gbagbo’s Ivorian Popular Front party, the appeal is disappointing, a judicial delaying tactic to keep Gbagbo and his deputy Charles Ble Goude as far away from the country as possible to prevent them from participating in the country’s political life.

According to ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, “the appeal will demonstrate that the trial chamber committed legal and procedural errors which led to the acquittals of Gbagbo and Ble Goude in January.” T

he appeal comes just months before the country holds presidential elections in 2020.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..