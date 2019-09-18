Cote d'Ivoire: Anger over ICC appeal against Gbagbo [The Morning Call]

The appeal against the acquittal of former Ivory Coast leader Laurent Gbagbo at the International Criminal Court is sparking mixed reactions in the country.

For Gbagbo’s Ivorian Popular Front party, the appeal is disappointing, a judicial delaying tactic to keep Gbagbo and his deputy Charles Ble Goude as far away from the country as possible to prevent them from participating in the country’s political life.

According to ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, “the appeal will demonstrate that the trial chamber committed legal and procedural errors which led to the acquittals of Gbagbo and Ble Goude in January.” T

he appeal comes just months before the country holds presidential elections in 2020.