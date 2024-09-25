Families of jailed Tunisians call on ICC to look into claims of migrant abuse, political persecution

Families and lawyers of imprisoned Tunisian opposition figures implored the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to probe alleged rights violations against migrants in the country.

Last year, relatives of several jailed politicians called on the court to look into claims of political persecution and human rights abuses by President Kais Saied’s admnistration. In the wake of new allegations, lawyers now state that they are filing a second request for a probe.

In a statement, lawyer Rodney Dixon said, ‘Black African migrants are facing brutal and heartless treatment at the hands of the Tunisian authorities…Countless migrants report similar experiences of arbitrary arrest on land or at sea followed by collective expulsion to desert regions.. while being beaten, mistreated, and suffering psychological abuse’.

'The ICC has the jurisdiction to investigate these alleged crimes against humanity and should act with the full force of international law to protect those most vulnerable’, he added.

Sub-saharan African migrants often enter the country as a springboard to travel to Europe.

Rejecting the accusations, authorities in Tunisia have insisted that their security staff operate with ‘professionalism’ and adhere to ‘international principles and standards’. Last year, Tunisia clinched a 100 million euro agreement with the EU to help it address undocumented migration.

The claims come as Saied is seeking a second term in office in elections on October 6th. Critics accuse Saied, who has been ruling by decree since 2021, of stamping out political competition and intensifying authoritarian rule.