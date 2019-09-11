Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Startups hurdles in Africa (Business Chronicle)

Startups hurdles in Africa (Business Chronicle)
DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

With a total population of over 1.3 billion people and an abundance of natural resources, the continent of African also provides entrepreneurs with a very rich ground on which the foundations of a successful venture can be laid down.

On this week’s edition of the program, we look at the biggest threat to startups around the world. And more importantly for the passionate African entrepreneur who will most likely end up giving up on his or her dreams and projects because one cannot secure the appropriate capital.

Africa is known for its immense natural resources: 97% of world copper reserves, 80% of those of coltan, 57% of gold, 23% of uranium and phosphate, 60% of those However, one rarely quotes his greatest wealth. African youths thirst to start a business. In fact, young people under 25 represent more than 50% of the continent’s 1.3 billion inhabitants.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..