Startups hurdles in Africa (Business Chronicle)

With a total population of over 1.3 billion people and an abundance of natural resources, the continent of African also provides entrepreneurs with a very rich ground on which the foundations of a successful venture can be laid down.

On this week’s edition of the program, we look at the biggest threat to startups around the world. And more importantly for the passionate African entrepreneur who will most likely end up giving up on his or her dreams and projects because one cannot secure the appropriate capital.

Africa is known for its immense natural resources: 97% of world copper reserves, 80% of those of coltan, 57% of gold, 23% of uranium and phosphate, 60% of those However, one rarely quotes his greatest wealth. African youths thirst to start a business. In fact, young people under 25 represent more than 50% of the continent’s 1.3 billion inhabitants.