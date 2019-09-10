World suicide prevention day [Interview]

Interview
Would you blame someone who wants to commit suicide? Are you having suicidal thoughts? How do you identify suicidal behaviors and offer help ?
Africanews’ journalist Hawa Suleiman Brimah explores the subject with a Clinical pshycologist and a suicidologist, Professor Joseph Osafo.
Join the conversation and be part of the solution as the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day.
04:53
