World suicide prevention day [Interview]

Hawa Suleiman Issah

Would you blame someone who wants to commit suicide? Are you having suicidal thoughts? How do you identify suicidal behaviors and offer help ?

Africanews’ journalist Hawa Suleiman Brimah explores the subject with a Clinical pshycologist and a suicidologist, Professor Joseph Osafo.

Join the conversation and be part of the solution as the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

