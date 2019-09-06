DR Congo's president targets local companies in partnership with Japan

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s president, Felix Tshisekedi is on the limelight in rebranding the central African state internationally by diversifying its economic partners.

The Congolese head of state reaffirmed DRC’s economic demands during the 7th Tokyo Conference on African Development.

President Tshisekedi insisted that DRC is open and willing to improve on business climate in the country by partnering with any investor or country but his priority will be to support support deals that boost national companies.

Several measures can be taken to boost Congolese companies to be more competitive and this also involves other framework too

“The first thing will be to comply with the laws in place and to see how, to what extent it can attract more incentive. Several measures can be taken to boost Congolese companies to be more competitive and this also involves other framework too so that these companies can evolve in a way that is competitive,” president Tshisekedi told Africanews’ senior journalist William Bayiha.

During his visit to Japan, President Tshise Kedi had the opportunity to meet with various business community, but also with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. DRC is keen at improving its status so that it can be eligible to concessional loan that will boost its economy. Japan on the other side is looking forward towards a partnership that is more oriented towards economic exchanges.

“I will spare no effort to encourage Congolese companies to meet many other foreign companies. Here, we are talking about Japan. There is much to learn from experience, from financial flows and from the growth of economic activity. This is my advice to Congolese companies,” president Tshisekedi said.

Félix Tshisekedi is the first President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to participate in TICAD forum. Both countries look forward to enhance various trade pacts and boost industrialization.