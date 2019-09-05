Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: World Economic Forum on Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The World Economic Forum on Africa kicked off on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa under the theme “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

More than 1000 regional and global leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia are in attendance to try to find ways to tackle some of the challenges affecting the continent.

The meeting also aims to address the African Union’s Agenda 2063 regional strategic priorities. In innovation, cooperation, growth and stability.

It should however be noted the forum is taking place amidst protests over the latest round of xenophobic attacks in the country, that is raising concerns on the continent.

