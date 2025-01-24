Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Trump’s message at Davos: oil price cuts could end Ukraine war

People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Switzerland

President Donald Trump announced his intention to urge the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with its primary member, Saudi Arabia, to lower crude oil prices during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

“And I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil. You got to bring it down, which frankly, I'm surprised they didn't do before the election. That didn't show a lot of love by them not doing it. I was a little surprised by that. If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue. You got to bring down the oil price. You're going to end that war.”

Trump's remarks regarding oil prices followed his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday.

As reported by Saudi state media, Bin Salman committed to investing up to $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

Despite the friendly dialogue, Trump indicated that he would request the Crown Prince to increase that figure to approximately $1 trillion.

Additional sources • Other agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..