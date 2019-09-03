Tunisia Presidential candidate to stay in prison

*It is from his prison cell that Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui will have to continue his campaign. *

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed the businessman’s request for release on suspicion of tax fraud and money laundering.

This has provoked the anger of his supporters who accuse his rival the head of government, Youssef Chahed,of being the mastermind of the case.

“We are now on the verge of political imprisonment. Our first runner-up in the elections, the one who preceded all the others at the polls. The man the people have the right to elect. We are now facing a trial for political corruption, led by Youssef Chahed and led by Ennahda,” said Iyad El-Loomi, leader of Heart of Tunisia party.

“We are the people. Karoui is a man of the people. He loves people, he gave to the hungry. We love him. We came to support him today because he is right, may God give him victory,” said Will Mounira El-Torodi, Karoui supporter.

Despite his incarceration, Nabil Karoui’s candidacy was confirmed by the election authority. Despite his status as the favourite for this election, he will have to convince voters from his prison