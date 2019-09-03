German FM to meet Sudanese protesters on a visit

German’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is in Sudan to meet Sudanese behind the recent political revolution.

Maas will also use the opportunity to hold meetings with key leaders.

“We are looking forward to a very interesting visit, he will be here the whole day and have meetings with General Burhan (General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan) and Prime Minister Hamdok (Abdalla Hamdok) and a lot of the people and representatives from the Freedom and Change and as I said the people that made the revolution”, said German Ambassador to Sudan, Ulrich Kluckner.

We are looking forward to a very interesting visit.

No further details have been released regarding the German foreign minister’s visit.

Sudan is ushering in a long-awaited transition from decades of autocratic rule under ousted leader, Omar al-Bashir.

AFP