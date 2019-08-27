Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: AI calls for justice over extrajudicial killing [The Morning Call]

Rights group, Amnesty International has called for justice for women and children killed in northern Cameroon as seven soldiers go on trial over the alleged execution caught on video.

The seven soldiers are due to appear on Tuesday before a military court in the capital Yaounde on charges of joint participation in murder, breach of regulations and conspiracy.

