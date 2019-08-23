Ghana, Nigeria lose former footballers: Agogo and Chiejine

Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players. The Ghana Football Association, GFA; on Thursday confirmed the death of Manuel Junior Agogo a former striker who died at the age of 40 in London.

Agogo became a household name for Ghana especially during the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana hosted. He played 27 times for Ghana and scored 12 goals over the period.

His club stints included donning the jerseys of Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Hibernian of Scotland where he ended his career in 2012. He also played for clubs in Egypt, the United States and Cyprus.

Local media portals extensively reported news of his ill health months back as he bemoaned having been deserted by his compatriots during his hard time. Social media space is replete with messages of condolence for Agogo.

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF; also announced same day the demise of former player of the female national team, the Super Falcons, Stephanie Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.

The NFF said Stephanie passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. She captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 World Cup in 2002.

The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo. On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/cRgskOyuC3 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 22, 2019

Gutted..Thanks for the memories JUNIOR??? R.I.P bro pic.twitter.com/4LtQQ5woyf — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 22, 2019