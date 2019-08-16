Developing the Africa Basketball League [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Africanews journalist Wahany Johnson Sambou speaks to the president of the Basketball Africa League Amadou Gallo Fall about NBA’s plans for bringing professional basketball to Africa on a permanent basis.
05:00
NBA launches first African channel on youtube
05:10
NBA: Joel Embid's impressive debut season performance [The Morning Call]
Kagame says Africa will work with NBA to spot new basketball talent
01:17
NBA Africa games in Pretoria
With over 80 players from Africa, NBA seeks more talent from the continent
NBA players with African roots to take on world team in South Africa