Developing the Africa Basketball League [The Morning Call]

Developing the Africa Basketball League [The Morning Call]

Africanews journalist Wahany Johnson Sambou speaks to the president of the Basketball Africa League Amadou Gallo Fall about NBA’s plans for bringing professional basketball to Africa on a permanent basis.

