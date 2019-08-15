Welcome to Africanews

Liberia: George Weah losing popularity? [The Morning Call]

Liberia is going through tough economic times with inflation rates going over 28 percent. The staggering mismanagement and corruption have scared off foreign investors and frustrated donors are withholding funds.

Many Liberians are fed up and recently expressed their anger in the Save the state protest with more protests planned.

When he came into office, President George Weah promised to tackle poverty and corruption but he is yet to deliver on his promises.

For Liberians, the country’s current state is a reminder of the dark days of the 14-year civil war. Could this mean President George Weah is losing his popularity?

