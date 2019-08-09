Tunisia: 56 candidates for presidential bid

The Morning Call
Now, In Tunisia, several candidates presented their bid on Wednesday for the country’s presidential election scheduled for September 15. The election will bring to the office a successor to Beji Caïd Essebsi.
Eleven presidential candidates submitted their candidacies to the Independent Electoral Commission and in total, since August 2, 40 applications have been submitted.
