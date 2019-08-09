CAR: decline in human rights violations- UN agency says

The Morning Call
Central African Republic may be getting safer. This is according to new figures from the United Nations that show a sharp drop in the number of attacks and human rights abuses since last year.
Musa Gassama, head of human rights division of MINUSCA, the U.N. mission in the country, said a peace deal between the government and 14 armed groups in February appeared to have allowed for a relative respite, but was hesitant to declare it a success.
MINUSCA, recorded 565 incidents of abuse or human rights violations from January through June, compared to 1,674 in the same period of 2018 and 1,097 the year before.
