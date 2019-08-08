Welcome to Africanews

Photo of Buhari 'picking his teeth' has Nigerians talking on Twitter

Nigeria

A photo of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari posted on Twitter has elicited reactions from supporters and opponents alike.

Buhari is shown seated in a sofa at his official residence in the capital Abuja. He is using a toothpick ostensibly after a meal.

The third component of his three-piece traditional outfit has been hanged close-by. The glass windows behind show that the president is watching himself on television.

One of the first persons to post it on Twitter captioned it “Twitter street: #RevolutionIsNow. Insinuating that the president remained at ease at a time protesters were clashing with security forces in the commercial capital, Lagos.

The post was taking a dig at the banned revolution protests that ended with security forces firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Some reactions:

