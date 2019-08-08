Photo of Buhari 'picking his teeth' has Nigerians talking on Twitter

A photo of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari posted on Twitter has elicited reactions from supporters and opponents alike.

Buhari is shown seated in a sofa at his official residence in the capital Abuja. He is using a toothpick ostensibly after a meal.

The third component of his three-piece traditional outfit has been hanged close-by. The glass windows behind show that the president is watching himself on television.

One of the first persons to post it on Twitter captioned it “Twitter street: #RevolutionIsNow. Insinuating that the president remained at ease at a time protesters were clashing with security forces in the commercial capital, Lagos.

The post was taking a dig at the banned revolution protests that ended with security forces firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Some reactions:

Truth is, Buhari has paid his due to this nation FULLY from his 20s, fought the war, faced the bullets, restored territories back to Nigeria, defended the sovereignty of Nigeria at the risk of his life with others.

Nobody fit bobo am with story, not even OBJ the letter writer. pic.twitter.com/LK4pQlpUID — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) August 6, 2019

Buhari’s campaigned in 2015 & 2019 are based on:

1) Security,

2) Economy &

3) Corruption.



See him picking his teeth after eating our free food.



which of the 3 areas has he performed? pic.twitter.com/2w2QlPOQZ5 — Prince Gmoney Owojaiye (@PrinceGmoney4) August 7, 2019

PAs/SAs: Sir there is trouble. Boko are still active and attacking. Herdsmen bandits & kidnappers are also attacking.

More children are out of school. It has also been reported that Nigerians are in multiple dimensional poverty

Muhammadu Buhari MBuhari : How is that my business? pic.twitter.com/XwyS75puV9 — Aisha Yesufu (AishaYesufu) August 8, 2019

Buhari is humility personified. How many presidents will pick their teeth all by themselves?



How many presidents would be bare foot and allow their Presidential feet touch the floor?



How many presidents are as dedicated to place their feet on our country’s coat of arms? pic.twitter.com/nAWduDnxTH — #TooBlessed (@Nelly21417) August 7, 2019

Breaking News:

Muhammadu Buhari MBuhari is capable of picking his teeth. He is extremely good doing it and we call on the terrorists, bandits, Kidnappers etc to stop abducting maiming & killing citizens and dare Buhari on teeth picking duel!

That's his level of competence. pic.twitter.com/GAfXKrg4zf — Aisha Yesufu (AishaYesufu) August 6, 2019

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IS ALL AFTER!



Eating, sleeping and picking his teeth.



Or, WHAT ELSE IS HE GOOD AT? pic.twitter.com/JRC5Fol5h4 — Precious Eze (@preshneze) August 7, 2019