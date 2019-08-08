Photo of Buhari 'picking his teeth' has Nigerians talking on Twitter

Nigeria
A photo of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari posted on Twitter has elicited reactions from supporters and opponents alike.
Buhari is shown seated in a sofa at his official residence in the capital Abuja. He is using a toothpick ostensibly after a meal.
The third component of his three-piece traditional outfit has been hanged close-by. The glass windows behind show that the president is watching himself on television.
One of the first persons to post it on Twitter captioned it “Twitter street: #RevolutionIsNow. Insinuating that the president remained at ease at a time protesters were clashing with security forces in the commercial capital, Lagos.
The post was taking a dig at the banned revolution protests that ended with security forces firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the commercial capital, Lagos.
Twitter street : #RevolutionIsNow— HOD (Omale_H) August 5, 2019
MBuharipic.twitter.com/586ErKxQWQ
Some reactions:
Truth is, Buhari has paid his due to this nation FULLY from his 20s, fought the war, faced the bullets, restored territories back to Nigeria, defended the sovereignty of Nigeria at the risk of his life with others.— Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) August 6, 2019
Nobody fit bobo am with story, not even OBJ the letter writer. pic.twitter.com/LK4pQlpUID
Buhari’s campaigned in 2015 & 2019 are based on:— Prince Gmoney Owojaiye (@PrinceGmoney4) August 7, 2019
1) Security,
2) Economy &
3) Corruption.
See him picking his teeth after eating our free food.
which of the 3 areas has he performed? pic.twitter.com/2w2QlPOQZ5
PAs/SAs: Sir there is trouble. Boko are still active and attacking. Herdsmen bandits & kidnappers are also attacking.— Aisha Yesufu (AishaYesufu) August 8, 2019
More children are out of school. It has also been reported that Nigerians are in multiple dimensional poverty
Muhammadu Buhari
MBuhari: How is that my business? pic.twitter.com/XwyS75puV9
Buhari is humility personified. How many presidents will pick their teeth all by themselves?— #TooBlessed (@Nelly21417) August 7, 2019
How many presidents would be bare foot and allow their Presidential feet touch the floor?
How many presidents are as dedicated to place their feet on our country’s coat of arms? pic.twitter.com/nAWduDnxTH
Breaking News:— Aisha Yesufu (AishaYesufu) August 6, 2019
Muhammadu Buhari
MBuhariis capable of picking his teeth. He is extremely good doing it and we call on the terrorists, bandits, Kidnappers etc to stop abducting maiming & killing citizens and dare Buhari on teeth picking duel!
That's his level of competence. pic.twitter.com/GAfXKrg4zf
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IS ALL AFTER!— Precious Eze (@preshneze) August 7, 2019
Eating, sleeping and picking his teeth.
Or, WHAT ELSE IS HE GOOD AT? pic.twitter.com/JRC5Fol5h4
A Spiritual Leader at rest. Shoes off, Agbada off, toothpick in mouth as he savours his state sponsored meal and watches himself on tv. You guys can keep shouting on twitter from morning till night in the meantime pic.twitter.com/YjjdtTJ9C0— tyro (@DoubleEph) August 7, 2019
