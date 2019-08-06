Welcome to Africanews

African leaders in Mozambique to witness signing of peace deal

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Mozambique

African leaders in the southern and east Africa region are in Mozambique to witness the signing of a peace deal between the government and the main opposition.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Edgar Lungu of Zambia were among the leaders in Maputo for the signing ceremony.

Zimbabwe’s second vice-president, Kembo Mohadi is in town representing president Emmerson Mnangagwa. The EU Foreign Affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, also arrive on Monday for today’s ceremony.

President Lungu is participating in his capacity as Chairperson of the regional bloc, SADC’s Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Operation.

The final pact is supposed to done by President Filipe Nyusi for ruling FRELIMO whiles leader of the opposition RENAMO, Ossufo Momade, will sign for the other part.

The deal is expected to bring durable peace to the southern African country that was wracked by a civil war years ago.

