Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Romania's interior minister resigns [International Edition]

Romania's interior minister resigns [International Edition]

International edition

Romania’s Interior Minister has resigned barely a week after taking office amid public outrage over the suspected kidnapping, rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Meanwhile, the scale of human trafficking is staggering, affecting people in almost every country in the world as trafficking has become a multibillion-dollar industry.

Also, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier is preparing to announce hundreds of job losses in the coming weeks as its profits continue to dip.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..