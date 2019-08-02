Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs in supplementary budget

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister on Friday announced an increase in electricity tariffs, distribution of food to urban and rural residents among other measures in his supplementary budget.

The country is facing drought and power cuts, aggravated by fuel shortages and inflation.

“Electricity tariffs for domestic consumers will increase from an average of 9.86 cents per kilowatt hour, or about 1 US cent, to an average of 27 cents per kilowatt hour, or 3 US cents per kilowatt hour’‘, Mthuli Ncub said.

The government has distributed 189, 000 metric tons of cereals since January, supporting 757, 000 households.

This is a measure that could make many people bitter, despite these actions taken to favor households.

“The government has distributed 189, 000 metric tons of cereals since January, supporting 757, 000 households. And the beneficiaries, for the first time, are in both rural and urban areas”, he added.

According to a recent study by the Vulnerability Assessment Committee in Zimbabwe, about 38% of rural households are food insecure.

AFP