Gabon prepares for first international forum on Iboga [Morning Call]

Gabon is preparing for the 1st international forum on iboga in February 2020. Several academics, researchers, NGO activists and ministry representatives met on Wednesday, July 31 in Libreville to prepare for this forum.

Iboga is a plant with immeasurable medicinal value, according to several researchers.

It is used in all traditional rites in Gabon and is highly sought after by laboratories around the world. It is one of the world’s strongest psychedelic drugs, used to induce deep hallucinogenic trances. But it is under the threat of extinction.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

