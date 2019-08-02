Gabon prepares for first international forum on Iboga [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Gabon is preparing for the 1st international forum on iboga in February 2020. Several academics, researchers, NGO activists and ministry representatives met on Wednesday, July 31 in Libreville to prepare for this forum.
Iboga is a plant with immeasurable medicinal value, according to several researchers.
It is used in all traditional rites in Gabon and is highly sought after by laboratories around the world. It is one of the world’s strongest psychedelic drugs, used to induce deep hallucinogenic trances. But it is under the threat of extinction.
Go to video
Gabon president vows to nab thieves of $250m protected hardwood
Go to video
Aubameyang hat trick helps Arsenal qualify for Europa League final
Go to video
Togolese and Gabonese presidents meet in Libreville
04:20
Gabon restricts wood exports [Business Africa]
01:54
Gabonese students take to streets to demand scholarships
04:14
Rengus Digital: Digital platform helping to make African roads safer