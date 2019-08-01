Welcome to Africanews

Unemployment figures in Africa [Business Africa]

Lets look at the different challenges facing African economies, including unemployment which is at the top of the list.

“It is time for Africa to embark on youth empowerment and investment.’‘

The call of Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, calls on the African countries to become more involved in the development of young people who are increasingly facing unemployment.

It is time for Africa to embark on youth empowerment and investment

Africa is facing the challenge of creating nearly twelve million additional jobs to contain unemployment, according to the latest figures from the AfDB, which estimates the number of unemployed young people on the continent at nearly 60%.

To understand the magnitude of these figures and Africa’s difficulties in dealing with the lack of jobs, this edition includes explanations by Mike Olarinmoye, a human resources expert from Lagos, Nigeria.

