Second Ebola victim in Goma dead

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The second case of Ebola detected Tuesday in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, died, state sources said Wednesday.
“The confirmed Ebola patient in Goma is dead, all measures to cut the chain of contamination are already taken,” Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the new official appointed by the Congolese presidency to coordinate the response, told AFP. the epidemic.
This patient had arrived at the treatment center “on the 11th day of his illness, it was really hopeless because the disease was already at a very advanced degree, so he died on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday,” said his doctor. Dr. Aruna Abedi, coordinator of the Ebola response in North Kivu province.
AFP
Go to video
DR Congo hajj pilgrims banned by Saudi over Ebola concerns
Go to video
Central African Republic wary of possible Ebola outbreak
Go to video
Inside fight to contain Ebola in DRC: money, vaccines and violence
05:45
Ebola: resignation of DRC's Health minister [Morning Call]
01:43
Distrust, violence hamper Ebola treatment efforts in DR Congo
01:13
Unidentified attackers set Ebola center ablaze in eastern DRC