Refugees receive free eye surgery in Kenya

At least over 300 refugees with eye problems received free surgeries in Garissa, Kenya.

The residents of Dadaab refugee camp underwent operations that will allow them to see in a short time courtesy of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Hayarat Foundation and the UN refugee Agency reports Anadolu agency.

Many people in Garissa suffer from eye cataracts, cloudy cornea that result in blurred vision, due to exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays in the dry and always sunny town.

The free surgery that was offered in two different health centers attracted people beyond the refugee camp with some traveling from as far as the neighbouring country, Somalia.Medino Osman Yaris, mother of five children, told that she came from Somalia by walking for three days to get treatment.