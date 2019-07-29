2022 world championship launched

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.

After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.

And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.