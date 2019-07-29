Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

2022 world championship launched

2022 world championship launched

Football Planet

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.

After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.

And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..