Tributes pour in for Tunisia over president's death [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisia’s first freely elected President Beji Caid Essebsi has died. 92 year old Essebsi was the world’s oldest sitting president.
He won Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region and had been admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a severe health crisis.
Reactions have continued to pour in following the news of his death.
Go to video
Libya boat mishap 'worst Mediterranean tragedy' of 2019 - UNHCR chief
Go to video
Al-Shabaab claims attack in Somalia: Mogadishu mayor injured, 7 killed
Go to video
Gambian lieutenant implicates Jammeh in 2004 killing of top journalist
Go to video
Burkinabes alarmed by deaths of 11 people in police custody
11:59
License to influence: UAE law regulates social media players
Go to video
Tensions in Ethiopia's southern Hawassa city claim 3 lives, injure dozens