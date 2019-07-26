Welcome to Africanews

Tributes pour in for Tunisia over president's death [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Tunisia’s first freely elected President Beji Caid Essebsi has died. 92 year old Essebsi was the world’s oldest sitting president.

He won Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region and had been admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a severe health crisis.

Reactions have continued to pour in following the news of his death.

