Snake disrupts parliamentary session in Nigeria

There are fresh snake headlines in Nigeria following the disruption of a parliamentary session when a snake fell from the roof on legislators gathered in the SOuthwestern Ondo state.

Legislators of the regional parliament vowed not to set foot on the premises before they are secured, an institution’s spokesman said on Friday.

“We were about to enter a full session when a big snake came out of the room. This disrupted our meeting and we had to leave in a hurry,” said Ondo State Parliament spokesman Olugbenga Omole.

He said the reptile fell off the roof inside the room on Thursday and did not hurt anyone before being killed.

According to the spokesman, the incident was caused by the decrepitude of the premises and the lack of money for their maintenance.

“This chamber no longer provides the necessary security for legislative work and that is why we have decided to adjourn our meetings sine die. The chamber will go on parliamentary holidays for an indefinite period of time,” he said.

He added that the deputies would meet with the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and demand that he take the necessary measures. The chamber will not meet until the premises have been completely fumigated, he said.

AFP