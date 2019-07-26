Boris Johnson appointed UK Premier [International Edition]

International edition
Boris Johnson is Britain’s new Prime Minister. Johnson assumed control of Britain, taking over from Theresa May on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, embattled Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.
Also, Spain’s acting prime minister has failed in his attempt to form a new government after the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos party abstained in a parliamentary vote.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events of the week.
00:52
Boris Johnson is UK's next PM
00:54
Mali peacekeeping ops to get 250 UK troops starting 2020
00:54
UK ambassador leaked memos against Trump
01:46
Cameroonian gay man enjoys first pride in Madrid
11:17
Hong Kong extradition protests [International Edition]
01:59
Football for Friendship sets world record for multiculturalism