Boris Johnson appointed UK Premier [International Edition]

Boris Johnson is Britain’s new Prime Minister. Johnson assumed control of Britain, taking over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, embattled Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.

Also, Spain’s acting prime minister has failed in his attempt to form a new government after the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos party abstained in a parliamentary vote.

