Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Boris Johnson appointed UK Premier [International Edition]

Boris Johnson appointed UK Premier [International Edition]

International edition

Boris Johnson is Britain’s new Prime Minister. Johnson assumed control of Britain, taking over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, embattled Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.

Also, Spain’s acting prime minister has failed in his attempt to form a new government after the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos party abstained in a parliamentary vote.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events of the week.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..