Senegal's scaling solar programme

Senegal wants to boost its electricity production through the construction of two new solar power plants.

This is one of the most ambitious projects unveiled by Senegal, which announces the construction of two solar power plants by 2020.

The country, which already produces more than 1200 Megawatts of electricity, aims to supply nearly 600,000 people with renewable energy at a lower cost.

Nigeria keen on growth of bank loans

In Nigeria, the central bank is encouraging more loans, thus forcing banks to participate in the growth of the national economy.

Banks will have to lend more for fear of being sanctioned by the Nigerian central bank.

The institution that wants to revitalize the national economy has subjected banking organisations to a rate of risky loans according to analysts, with the requirement of granting maximum credit to companies and individuals.