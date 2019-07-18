Will Senegal join list of African football champions?

The stakes are as high as they can get when Senegal contest the Africa Cup of Nations final against Algeria, at the Cairo International Stadium, at the Cairo International Stadium.

While Algeria will be seeking its second crown, having won the competition in 1990, when they hosted it, the Lions of Teranga will be playing to secure a maiden trophy.

The Senegalese, led by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, will be hoping to do what previous golden generations have failed to do; lift Africa’s most prestigious football prize.

‘‘I have unlimited trust in my players and I felt they want to achieve something. They did all what is needed to win. This generation is better than the 2002 one. My players told me they will be better than us, and they did,’‘ Senegal coach and ex-captain, Aliou Cisse said ahead of the final.

Below is a list of previous winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, spanning from 1957 to-date.

1959 – Egypt (Egypt)

1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

1963 – Ghana (Ghana)

1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)

1968 – Democratic Republic of Congo (Ethiopia)

1970 – Sudan (Sudan)

1972 – Republic of Congo (Cameroon)

1974 – Democratic Republic of Congo (Egypt)

1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)

1978 – Ghana (Ghana)

1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)

1982 – Ghana (Libya)

1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)

1986 – Egypt (Egypt)

1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)

1990 – Algeria (Algeria)

1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)

1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)

1996 – South Africa (South Africa)

1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)

2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)

2002 – Cameroon (Mali)

2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)

2006 – Egypt (Egypt)

2008 – Egypt (Ghana)

2010 – Egypt (Angola)

2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)

2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)

2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)

2017 – Cameroon (Gabon)

* 1957 – Egypt (hosted by Sudan)