Senegal - Mauritius relations [Business]

The Morning Call
17 years of economic relations between Senegal and Mauritius is under threat following a termination of a tax treaty by the former.
Local media reports quote President Macky Sall as saying that the West African nation has lost nearly 150 billion CFA franc or $256 million in its 17 years of tax treaty with Port Louis.
Our Jean David-Mihamle engages Pointe-Noire based tax expert, Paul Koffi to unravel what exactly the problem is and how to resolve it.
@maemble
For me, denunciation is not the solution right away. It is possible to renegotiate things.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:32
AFCON 2019: Senegal, Tunisia face-off in semi-final
Go to video
A preview of the AFCON 2019 semi-finals
01:53
AFCON: Zambian football legend assesses semi-final match
06:00
Senegal - Mauritius tax row [Business Africa]
04:39
Unregulated sand mining threatening African coasts
05:04
The trap of preferential tax agreements in Africa