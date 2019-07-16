Affordable unique South African art on display

New unique South African art pieces revealed at the Turbine Art Fair in Johannesburg.

The fair brings together galleries, emerging artists and new buyers from across the country, to display affordable beautiful art.

“It’s a big art fair in Africa. And the fact that they also want to promote young and upcoming artists is a type of affordable art fair that is more important for most of us as artists. It is not an easy industry. Before, as I remember, there was the Joburg Art Fair, the Cape Town Art Fair. But they were not accessible, especially for us, like emerging artists or emerging galleries. They believe in us, they believe in our vision, they believe in our history. And they gave us a chance. And we’ve been here ever since, getting stronger and stronger,” said Amogelo Masemola, artist.

“We have works of art that cost between $50,000 and $8,000. But it’s still a very affordable price. And I think people are starting to realize that for a little more than a good pair of shoes, you can have something that will be an investment, if you choose wisely. So this is a time for African art, where it is really well known when it wasn’t a few years ago,“Glynis Hyslop, founder, Turbine Art Fair.

The local art scene is exploding with talent, but their chances of making a career out of it are often difficult. Talent Unlocked Program, a component of the Turbine Art Fair, offers a mentoring program to help these emerging artists succeed.

“Talent Unlocked is there to support artists who are struggling to succeed in the industry. There are many difficulties to enter the galleries. Talent Unlocked works well with emerging artists and brings them together. They work with mentors, industry professionals, and they spend six months setting up projects and asking people to guide this process for them. It is important for artists to sell their works,“Fulufhelo Mobadi, Commissioner, Talent Unlocked Program, Turbine Art Fair.

The annual Art Fair was housed in a larger room this year, an indicator of the art market development in South Africa.