AFCON 2019: Senegal, Tunisia face-off in semi-final

Senegal has never been close to the finals of the African Cup of Nations after 17 years in its history.

But it is still a long way from winning for the Lions, who will have to prove themselves strong today in the semi-final against Tunisians.

Senegalese head coach, Aliou Cissé said his men will not be complacent.

It's still a very complicated game that awaits us.

“We played teams that have a different profile from Tunisia. Now, as I said, Tunisia is a very technical team, with individuals capable of making the difference with the ball, they have preferential circuits that we know very well. It’s another football, but it’s still a very complicated game that awaits us’‘, Cissé said.

The match may prove challenging as this semi-final comes at a time when their opponents are gaining in strength. After their 3-0 win over Madagascar in the quarter-finals, it was the confident Carthage Eagles who challenged the Lions.

“As we move forward, obviously, the confidence is there… If we look at the semi-finals, a CAN semi-finals, we won’t obviously find small teams or small nations. The teams that are there are great countries with capacities, with value, so we are aware of what this game represents, and of the stakes it has for the future’‘, said Tunisian head coach, Alain Giresse.

The semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia is slated for Sunday at the 30 June stadium in Cairo. Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.