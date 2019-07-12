Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

C.A.R: 4 killed in Bangui clashes

C.A.R: 4 killed in Bangui clashes

Central African Republic

Four people have been killed in fresh deadly clashes in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

26 others were injured on the night of Wednesday to Thursday during clashes between shopkeepers and militiamen in PK 5 district.

This was revealed by local religious authorities and Doctors WIthout Borders, an international medial humanitarian organization.

The PK 5 neighbourhood had not experienced any violence for weeks.

The district has been suffering from sporadic violence since 2014.

It is in this district that many Muslims from Bangui took refuge after the clashes between Seléka rebels and anti-balaka groups that ravaged the capital after the fall of President François Bozizé in 2013.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..