'Ethiopia rolling back gains in press freedom'- Amnesty International [The Morning Call]

Ethiopia’s government risks rolling back the great progress made on media freedom last year. This is according to rights group Amnesty International.

The group says the government’s plans to charge journalists and media outlets for their reporting on the armed forces is a roll back to the days of repression.

By the end of 2018, not a single journalist remained behind bars in Ethiopia, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, and in 2019, the country leaped 40 places up the World Press Freedom Index.