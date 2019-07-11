Congo MP candidates petition court to reclaim 'mandate' [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Thirty-one candidates from the last legislative elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC have appeared in court in what they call a fight to reclaim their mandate. It comes after the MP’s election win was since invalidated by the judgement of a special high court in the large central African country.
The decision the court said it had taken in order to allow for a cross check of material errors in the December 30 election.
Go to video
Tunisia president leaves hospital, to resume work
Go to video
Sudan expects fresh mass protests on Sunday
01:19
Mauritania elections: vote counting underway
01:48
Opposition parties in Mauritania call for transparency as elections kick off
01:37
Mauritania president takes stock of his 10 years in office
01:41
Portugal puts pressure on Guinea-Bissau to appoint PM