Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo MP candidates petition court to reclaim 'mandate' [The Morning Call]

Congo MP candidates petition court to reclaim 'mandate' [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Thirty-one candidates from the last legislative elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC have appeared in court in what they call a fight to reclaim their mandate. It comes after the MP’s election win was since invalidated by the judgement of a special high court in the large central African country.

The decision the court said it had taken in order to allow for a cross check of material errors in the December 30 election.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..