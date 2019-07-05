Welcome to Africanews

EU picks a woman to head among other top global stories this week

To the top stories this week on this new edition of International Edition;

For the 1st time in history Europe hands over top job to a woman. German minister Ursula Von Der Leyen has been selected by the 28 member states to head the EU commision.

Meanwhile, the Sea-Watch Captain Carola Rackete has been released following her brief house arrest on Saturday after entering Itialian waters illegally.

