EU picks a woman to head among other top global stories this week

International edition
To the top stories this week on this new edition of International Edition;
For the 1st time in history Europe hands over top job to a woman. German minister Ursula Von Der Leyen has been selected by the 28 member states to head the EU commision.
Meanwhile, the Sea-Watch Captain Carola Rackete has been released following her brief house arrest on Saturday after entering Itialian waters illegally.
01:03
US blocks decision to condemn the deadly airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Libya.
00:54
UN-backed Libyan govt blames Haftar forces for airstrike
01:07
Libyan women beat odds to do business
01:08
New moves to restore calm in Libya - Fayez al-Sarraj
Go to video
Tunisian officials intercept smuggled white tiger cubs
01:03
Video: Enforce Libya arms embargo- UN chief