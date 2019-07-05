Cote d'Ivoire: Mixed reactions on IEC reforms [The Morning Call]

There are mixed reactions in Cote d’Ivoire over the composition of the electoral commission.

The government is about to introduce a bill to change the composition of the Independent Electoral Commission. If the draft law is adopted by the National Assembly, the future commission will consist of 15 members, instead of the usual 17.

The government says the new commission will inevitably be more balanced, with representatives of the state and the ruling coalition taking five seats, instead of the current half. But the opposition doesn’t seem to be welcoming this move.