Cote d'Ivoire: Mixed reactions on IEC reforms [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
There are mixed reactions in Cote d’Ivoire over the composition of the electoral commission.
The government is about to introduce a bill to change the composition of the Independent Electoral Commission. If the draft law is adopted by the National Assembly, the future commission will consist of 15 members, instead of the usual 17.
The government says the new commission will inevitably be more balanced, with representatives of the state and the ruling coalition taking five seats, instead of the current half. But the opposition doesn’t seem to be welcoming this move.
Go to video
Ethiopia govt says 'attempted coup' will not derail democratic reforms
Go to video
Despite delayed census, Ethiopia poll body wants $129m for 2020 vote
Go to video
Senegal to scrap Prime Minister post to better 'police' state machinery
06:43
Senegal headed for a presidential system [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Hailemariam Desalegn: Life after quitting as Ethiopia PM to allow reforms
Go to video
A year on, Ethiopia PM wants credible elections to climax reforms