Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria to sign continental trade agreement [The Morning Call]

Nigeria to sign continental trade agreement [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Africa’s largest economy and most populous country Nigeria will finally sign the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The agreement aims to boost intra-Africa trade and create the world’s largest trading bloc.

The country was yet to sign the agreement launched in 2018 but in a tweet on Tuesday evening, the presidency announced it will sign the agreement this weekend during the AU summit in Niger.

Apart from Nigeria, only Eritrea and Benin have chosen not to join the zone. The African Continental Free Trade Area launched on March 21, 2018 in Kigali, is the biggest in the world since the establishment of the World Trade Organisation.

The objective of the agreement is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people and investments.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..