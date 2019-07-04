2019 AFCON benefits Egypt's tourism [Travel]

The Morning Call
In Egypt, tourism took a dramatic nosedive after the Arab Spring. The country that used to boast 15 million tourists a year has been on a powerful marketing drive to bring back the glory days — and the football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one way to do so.
The African Cup of Nations is much more than just a football tournament. Egypt and Africa can benefit greatly with the tourism and hotel industries being the most likely to generate income.
Nyasha K. Mutizwa speaks to sports journalist, and editor-in-chief of the daily Vox Populi, Harouna Deme to understand what the situation is like on the ground in Cairo, Egypt.
