2019 AFCON benefits Egypt's tourism [Travel]

In Egypt, tourism took a dramatic nosedive after the Arab Spring. The country that used to boast 15 million tourists a year has been on a powerful marketing drive to bring back the glory days — and the football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one way to do so.

The African Cup of Nations is much more than just a football tournament. Egypt and Africa can benefit greatly with the tourism and hotel industries being the most likely to generate income.

Nyasha K. Mutizwa speaks to sports journalist, and editor-in-chief of the daily Vox Populi, Harouna Deme to understand what the situation is like on the ground in Cairo, Egypt.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

