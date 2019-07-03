Algeria's parliament president resigns [The Morning Call]

Algeria’s parliamentary president Mouad Bouchareb quit his post on Tuesday after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters. No reason has been provided for his decision to step down.

Deputy speaker Abdul Razzak Tarbash will now run the legislature’s affairs until a new speaker is elected within 15 days. Bouchareb was a member of the ruling National Liberation Front that was led by ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Protesters considered him an “illegitimate speaker”, and a pillar of the ruling elite hence his removal from office could just be a sign of victory for the persistent protest movement.