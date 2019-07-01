Semenya likely to miss world games - Qatar 2019

South Africa’s Caster Semenya said if she loses an appeal against IAAF rules on testosterone levels she will ‘kiss this year’s World Championships good bye’.

Semenya stated emphatically that will not participate in Qatar 2019, unless she wins the appeal.

She rejected claims of taking drugs, reiterating that it’s an idea she despises.

“No freaking way! That’s ridiculous and I’m never going to do that. I just wanna compete, you know, naturally that way I am, so that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” Semenya said.

The 28 year old reigning 800m Olympic and world champion, picked another shinning spot as she won the women’s 800 at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford on Sunday.

Semenya won in 1 minute, 55.70 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson.

Semenya is currently challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations’ new rules on testosterone levels in female athletes.