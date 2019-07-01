Big win for Caster Semenya at Prefontaine Classic

Caster Semenya’s battle with the International Athletics Federation over testosterone levels is not holding her down.

Semenya won the women’s 800m at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford on Sunday.

The former Olympic champion and embattled three-time world champion, won with a time of 1 minute 55.70 seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson.

It is the fastest time ever achieved on American soil.

This was the first time the South African had run the 800m since a Swiss Supreme Court declared her eligible as it considered her appeal against a new IAAF rule limiting testosterone levels in women’s events from 400 to a mile.

Semenya’s future is uncertain.

If the IAAF’s decision is confirmed, her participation in the 800m race will be compromised.

