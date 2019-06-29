AFCON 2019: Nigeria set for match against Madagascar

The final group B game between the Super Eagles and the island nation is taking center stage ahead of Sundays clash.

Nigeria sealed their spot in the round of 16, after win over Burundi and Guinea.

Although a draw would be enough to finish top in their final group game against Madagascar on Sunday, coach of the Supper Eagles said they are not relenting.

“I think that it will be a final also in the group because the winner will be on the top, so it’s a big motivation for us to win this game, even if we know that a draw is enough to finish on the top. But we play to win our games all the time”, he said.

The assistant captain of the team, Ahmed Musa added that, though issues of training strikes over unpaid bonuses came up earlier in the week, they will still swim above water.

“I know that we have some issues, but we sat ourselves down and said that we don’t have to let that issue be our problem in the camp so as you can see we came out in the last game we proved ourselves that we can do it’‘, he said.

‘‘So for saying that there’s something coming; we don’t know maybe if there’s something. We just talked to ourselves that we just have to keep on going”, he added.

The Super Eagles are guaranteed a place in the last 16 but need a point on Sunday in Alexandria to secure top spot in Group B and set up a meeting with a third-place finisher in the next round.