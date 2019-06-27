Integrating Central African States [Business Africa]

The CEMAC zone is still unable to control the economic crisis it has been experiencing for many years. Slower and slower growth is expected to stabilize at 2.8% this year, according to the World Bank’s outlook.

With the exception of a few countries such as Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda that belong to the West African Economic and Monetary Union, sub-Saharan African countries will experience weak growth of 2.8% this year according to a World Bank forecasts.

A number of these are at the 3% mark, which has been close to regional growth over the past four years. This situation has prompted the African Development Bank to endorse its strategy for Central Africa, which it believes is “essential for the economic integration of the region”.

Executive Director of the African Development Bank Group, in Central Africa,Dr. Ousmane Doré, Shared more in an interview with Michael Dibie.