Benin: Prominent personalities, allies of President Talon accused of plotting coup

Banknotes stuffed in suitcases totalling one billion five hundred million CFAS to finance a coup in Bénin.

That's according to the special prosecutor. The arrest of prominent personalities close to the regime was announced Wednesday.

Among those allegedly involved is former Sports minister Oswald Homéky and the commander of Benin's presidential guard.

The alleged coup was to take place on September 27.

"Starting from August 06, those concerned opened a bank account at NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire with the Commander of the Republican Guard, being the beneficiary," special prosecutor Mario Metonou said.

"A proof of opening was sent to him with an initial balance of one hundred five million CFA francs.

The mastermind is allegedly Olivier Boko. A wealthy businessman and ally of president Patrice Talon.

Talon's mandate is set to expire in 2026.

Many wonder what could possibly have happened between the two men who have always been very close.

"For the time being, Patrice Talon has yet to name a successor. More information about the attempted coup will surely be unveiled after the CRIET Special Prosecutor hears the defendants this Friday (Sep. 27), Africanews correspondant Romuald Vissoh reports.