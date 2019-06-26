Malawi: court to hear election appeal

Malawi
Police were deployed around the headquarters of Malawi’s Constitutional Court in Lilongwe, Wednesday, as the court examined requests for the annulment of the presidential election.
According to witnesses, their deployment sought to avoid any incident following a volatile political environment since the electoral commission proclaimed President Peter Mutharika winner of the May elections.
His two main rivals Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima, who came second and third respectively, reported fraud, including the use of unofficial discharge sheets, erasures and, the surprisingly high number of fluid corrector stains overloaded with strikes on the ballots.
Malawians took to the streets of Blantyre on June 20 to protest the result of the country’s disputed presidential election.
Further protests are scheduled for 4 and 5 July by a civil society collective.
President Peter Mutharika was declared the winner of a presidential election in May with 38.57% of votes, narrowly securing a second five-year term.
Go to video
Whiles others sit-tight: Niger, Mauritania, Tunisia presidents bowing out
Go to video
Mauritania ruling party candidate wins presidential poll
Go to video
Mohamed Cheikh El-Ghazouani declares himself winner of Mauritania poll
Go to video
Ethiopia govt warned against delaying 2020 polls
08:19
It is election day in Mauritania this Saturday [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Guinea Bissau presidential election to be held on November 24