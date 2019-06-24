Mauritania opposition cry foul over election results [The Morning Call]

The results of Saturday’s election are out and already there is a huge cry of foul by the opposition and in fact an outright rejection of the results.

So, what do we really have. Let’s break it down for you.

The election body on Sunday declared the ruling party candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani winner with 52 percent of the vote in what is the country’s first democratic transition of power since independence in 1960.

But the opposition candidates led by Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar say “multiple irregularities… eliminated any credibility” of the Saturday polls in the West African desert nation.