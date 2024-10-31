Post-election protests in Mozambique leave 10 dead, dozens injured

At least 10 people were killed and 63 injured by gunfire in Mozambique during protests following disputed election results, medical associations reported. Demonstrations erupted after Mozambique's electoral commission declared the ruling party Frelimo the winner of the Oct. 9 election, extending its 49-year rule. Opposition groups and observers claimed the election was marred by fraud.

In response to the protests, police used teargas and live ammunition, with Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda stating that security forces acted to restore order amid violent protests. Between Oct. 18 and 26, 73 shooting incidents were recorded, resulting in 10 deaths, according to a statement from the Medical Association of Mozambique and the Order of Doctors of Mozambique. Human Rights Watch, independently confirming 11 deaths and more than 50 serious injuries, noted that actual numbers might be higher since many injured did not report to hospitals.

Tensions remain high, especially after an opposition lawyer and official were killed just days after the vote. Opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who came in second but claims victory, has called for renewed protests starting Thursday. Residents in Maputo, anticipating more unrest, were seen stocking up on essentials on Wednesday.